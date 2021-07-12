FIFA 22 uses machine learning for ultra realism on Xbox Series X, PS5
EA is using ML Flow machine learning algorithm to train 7.8 million frames of real-time captures to make FIFA ultra realistic.
EA's years-long AI and machine learning research is starting to push its games to the next level.
EA is using advanced AI and ML in all of its new games, including Battlefield 2042 with its 128-player multiplayer and AI lobbies, Madden 22's new dynamic gameplay features, and now with FIFA 22.
The publisher recently announced FIFA 22 will use a powerful ML Flow algorithm that trains 8.7 million frames of real-time motion capture footage. 22 soccer pros wore high-end Xsens motion suits to completely and totally capture every movement in FIFA 22's new 11v11 mode. The footage is then uploaded to a server and trained by ML Flow and sent back to the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 as inferenced data.
"Powered by HyperMotion, FIFA 22 combines Advanced 11v11 Match Capture and proprietary machine learning technology to deliver the most realistic, fluid and responsive football experience for next-gen consoles and Stadia, unlocking the raw emotion, passion and physicality of the world's game," EA said in a press release.
"HyperMotion technology enabled the integration of the first-ever motion capture of 22 professional footballers playing at high intensity. Additionally, EA's proprietary machine learning algorithm learns from more than 8.7 million frames of advanced match capture, then writes new animations in real-time to create organic football movement across a variety of interactions on the pitch. Whether it's a shot, pass or cross, HyperMotion transforms how players move on and off the ball."
The new advanced 11v11 mode is exclusive to next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.
01 / ADVANCED 11V11 MATCH CAPTURE
Xsens suits enable motion capture from 22 professional footballers playing at high-intensity for the first time. The resulting unprecedented volume of high-quality real-human movement data powers how both individuals and teams move across FIFA 22.
02/ MACHINE LEARNING
A cutting-edge proprietary machine learning algorithm learns from over 8.7 million frames of advanced match capture, then writes new animations in real-time to create organic football realism across a variety of interactions on the pitch.
FULL TEAM AUTHENTIC MOTION
Xsens suits record every touch, tackle, sprint and duel from all 22 players playing at high intensity for the first time ever, capturing data that powers over 4000 new animations in FIFA 22 to raise the footballing intensity, responsiveness, and physicality of every player in the game.
TACTICAL A.I.
Deeper player intelligence driven by the power of next-gen consoles gives each individual the ability to better understand both attacking and defensive formations and movement, creating a new level of tactical realism.
IN ATTACK
The ability to make up to 6x more decisions per second gives attackers more awareness of their surroundings, allows them to make smarter runs in build-up play, and lets them react to loose balls quicker.
IN DEFENCE
Rewritten defensive AI gives teams the ability to act as a tactical unit, retaining their shape to move across the pitch and cover vacant space.
ML - FLOW
Learning from more than 8.7 million frames from Advanced 11v11 Match Capture, the ML - Flow machine learning algorithm writes new animations in real-time, enabling players to better adjust their stride and running cadence on approach to the ball to control or strike it more smoothly.
PLAYER HUMANIZATION
Powered by Advanced 11v11 Match Capture, new off-ball player animations and ambient behaviour help bring on-pitch characters to life. See opponents talk, point, and direct each other based on the action, while updated locomotion matches players' urgency on the pitch to make FIFA more realistic and immersive than ever.
