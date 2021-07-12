FIFA 22 uses machine learning for ultra realism on Xbox Series X, PS5

EA is using ML Flow machine learning algorithm to train 7.8 million frames of real-time captures to make FIFA ultra realistic.

EA's years-long AI and machine learning research is starting to push its games to the next level.

EA is using advanced AI and ML in all of its new games, including Battlefield 2042 with its 128-player multiplayer and AI lobbies, Madden 22's new dynamic gameplay features, and now with FIFA 22.

The publisher recently announced FIFA 22 will use a powerful ML Flow algorithm that trains 8.7 million frames of real-time motion capture footage. 22 soccer pros wore high-end Xsens motion suits to completely and totally capture every movement in FIFA 22's new 11v11 mode. The footage is then uploaded to a server and trained by ML Flow and sent back to the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 as inferenced data.

"Powered by HyperMotion, FIFA 22 combines Advanced 11v11 Match Capture and proprietary machine learning technology to deliver the most realistic, fluid and responsive football experience for next-gen consoles and Stadia, unlocking the raw emotion, passion and physicality of the world's game," EA said in a press release.

"HyperMotion technology enabled the integration of the first-ever motion capture of 22 professional footballers playing at high intensity. Additionally, EA's proprietary machine learning algorithm learns from more than 8.7 million frames of advanced match capture, then writes new animations in real-time to create organic football movement across a variety of interactions on the pitch. Whether it's a shot, pass or cross, HyperMotion transforms how players move on and off the ball."

The new advanced 11v11 mode is exclusive to next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.