Madden NFL 22: No free next-gen upgrade, next-gen exclusive tweaked AI

Madden NFL 22 won't offer a free next-gen upgrade to PS4 and Xbox One buyers, certain features are exclusive to next-gen consoles.

EA Sports recently announced Madden NFL 22 and confirms the game will be $69.99 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles with no free upgrade.

Like Battlefield 2042, Madden NFL 22 will not support EA's Dual Entitlement program, which gave current-gen players a free next-gen upgrade. EA used this program in 2020 to ensure a smooth transition between platforms. Madden NFL 22 will not support Smart Delivery on Xbox platforms either.

Madden NFL 22 is listed for $69.99 on both Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. EA is selling a cross-gen pack for $99.99, the same price as Battlefield 2042's dual-console SKU.

And like Battlefield 2042, Madden NFL 22 will have exclusive features only available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. These features, along with the graphical enhancements, are believed to be the basis for the $10 cost hike.

The next-gen exclusive features include higher-end AI (which again is also included in Battlefield 2042 albeit not as an exclusive feature for next-gen console hardware).

Dynamic Gameday* in Madden NFL 22 is powered by three new features: Gameday Atmosphere*, Gameday Momentum*, and Next Gen Stats: Star-Driven AI*. Gameday Atmosphere* connects players to their NFL fandom through the crowds, environments, and presentation elements that enhance and impact every game. New Gameday Momentum* performance-based mechanics, including Home Field Advantage* which provides a unique game condition tailored to each NFL team's stadium atmosphere, swing momentum, bringing the tangible influence of momentum to life on the field. Lastly, Next Gen Stats: Star-Driven AI*, powered by real-world player data that will evolve throughout the season, changes AI behavior and team tendencies to make NFL superstars and the personality of each team more true-to-life. *Dynamic Gameday, Gameday Atmosphere, Gameday Momentum, Next Gen Stats Star-Driven AI, Home Field Advantage, Star-Driven AI are only available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Madden NFL 22 releases August 20 on current- and next-gen consoles and PC.