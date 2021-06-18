All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Madden NFL 22: No free next-gen upgrade, next-gen exclusive tweaked AI

Madden NFL 22 won't offer a free next-gen upgrade to PS4 and Xbox One buyers, certain features are exclusive to next-gen consoles.

Published Fri, Jun 18 2021 12:52 PM CDT
EA Sports recently announced Madden NFL 22 and confirms the game will be $69.99 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles with no free upgrade.

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Like Battlefield 2042, Madden NFL 22 will not support EA's Dual Entitlement program, which gave current-gen players a free next-gen upgrade. EA used this program in 2020 to ensure a smooth transition between platforms. Madden NFL 22 will not support Smart Delivery on Xbox platforms either.

Madden NFL 22 is listed for $69.99 on both Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. EA is selling a cross-gen pack for $99.99, the same price as Battlefield 2042's dual-console SKU.

And like Battlefield 2042, Madden NFL 22 will have exclusive features only available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. These features, along with the graphical enhancements, are believed to be the basis for the $10 cost hike.

The next-gen exclusive features include higher-end AI (which again is also included in Battlefield 2042 albeit not as an exclusive feature for next-gen console hardware).

Dynamic Gameday* in Madden NFL 22 is powered by three new features:

Gameday Atmosphere*, Gameday Momentum*, and Next Gen Stats: Star-Driven AI*.

Gameday Atmosphere* connects players to their NFL fandom through the crowds, environments, and presentation elements that enhance and impact every game.

New Gameday Momentum* performance-based mechanics, including Home Field Advantage* which provides a unique game condition tailored to each NFL team's stadium atmosphere, swing momentum, bringing the tangible influence of momentum to life on the field.

Lastly, Next Gen Stats: Star-Driven AI*, powered by real-world player data that will evolve throughout the season, changes AI behavior and team tendencies to make NFL superstars and the personality of each team more true-to-life.

*Dynamic Gameday, Gameday Atmosphere, Gameday Momentum, Next Gen Stats Star-Driven AI, Home Field Advantage, Star-Driven AI are only available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Madden NFL 22 releases August 20 on current- and next-gen consoles and PC.

NEWS SOURCE:ir.ea.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

