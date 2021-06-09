Battlefield 2042's 128-player Conquest exclusive to PS5, Series X, PC

Today EA announced Battlefield 2042 with an explosive cinematic trailer, confirming crazy world-destroying category 6 storms, a futuristic setting, multiplayer-only combat, and a crazy 128-player Conquest mode that's not coming to older consoles.

Battlefield 2042 is a cross-gen game but certain features won't be available on weaker console hardware. EA today confirmed Battlefield 2042's hugely ambitious 128-player Conquest mode (64v64) is exclusive to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Both PS4 and Xbox One will be limited to 32v32 action. And yes, the game does feature cross-gen multiplayer. Here's what EA said in a press release:

"128 players and massive-scale maps only available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation®5. Xbox One and PlayStation®4 are capped at 64 players and reduced map sizes.

"With support for 128 players on PlayStation®5, Battlefield™ 2042 brings unprecedented scale on vast battlegrounds across the globe. Players will take on several massive experiences, from updated multiplayer modes like Conquest and Breakthrough to the all-new Hazard Zone."

EA and DICE have this to say about the two announced multiplayer modes:

All-Out Warfare - the next generation of fan-favorite modes Conquest and Breakthrough, featuring the largest maps ever for the franchise and for the first time, up to 128 players*. Experience the intensity of All-Out Warfare in large-scale battles like never before on maps filled with dynamic weather, dangerous environmental hazards, and spectacular world events that see tornadoes rip across the map and sandstorms block out the sun.

Battlefield 2042 releases October 22, 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Check below for screenshots:

VIEW GALLERY - 15 IMAGES