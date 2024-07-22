PS5 Pro Trinity graphics preset spotted in No Man's Sky update

Hello Games' space simulator should be among the first games to support the PlayStation 5 Pro at launch as indicated by datamined references to the system.

It looks like No Man's Sky will be among the first games to support Sony's mid-gen PlayStation 5 Pro console at launch, new datamined information indicates.

References to Sony's upcoming PS5 Pro console have been found in No Man's Sky's latest World's Beyond update. The PS5 Pro's codename, Trinity, was spotted as a new graphical preset within the space sim's source code. The interesting tidbit was uncovered by dataminers and shared via No Man's Sky modder and reverse-engineering specialist @bomber_that on Twitter.

"Graphics Preset Options for "Trinity", the apparent internal codename for the PS5 Pro. Standard PS5 Graphics Preset for comparison," the modder wrote.

Comparing the graphics presets side-by-side, we notice only a single difference: the PS5 Pro's Trinity preset has a greater "lowest dynamic resolution scaling factor" than the base PS5. Trinity's factor is at 0.8, whereas the original PS5 is at 0.6.

This may indicate that No Man's Sky will have better dynamic scaling--a method that allows developers to "scale" or adjust the resolution in order to maintain better frame rates.

Based on previous reports, the PlayStation 5 Pro will indeed focus on boosted rendering via a higher-end RDNA 3 graphics processor, but it's not just about raw power: Trinity will utilize a new proprietary solution called PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) for image upscaling and targeted raytracing performance.

Reports also say that Sony will issue a new 'PS5 Pro Enhanced' label for games to show which titles benefit the most from Trinity's new tech.

For reference, No Man's Sky was eventually updated to fully support PS4 Pro Enhanced optimizations, but was not among the enhanced games at the PS4 Pro's launch.