Death Stranding director's cut will support ultrawide monitors on PS5

Death Stranding Director's Cut will apparently be the first PlayStation 5 game to support 32:9 ultrawide monitors in September.

Death Stranding director's cut is coming to PS5 on September 24 with two modes: a performance mode with upscaled 4K at 60FPS, or native 4K. Both of these feature ultrawide and HDR support. The other P5 optimizations include ultra-fast loading and haptic feedback via the DualSense controller.

The price is a stark contrast to Ghost of Tsushima's $69.99 director's cut. Instead, Sony and Kojima Productions is charging a more reasonable price and upgrade cost. PS4 owners can upgrade to the PS5 version for $10. Standard edition is $49.99, and the digital deluxe edition is $59.99.

In a recent video, Kojima Productions' communication manager Jay Boor says the director's cut isn't just a remaster--it's something that was made after the game shipped and it'll be packed with a lot more content.

"The aim was to introduce content that would further expand the world of Death Stranding while enhancing the core gaming experience," Boor said.

"In addition to the awesome enhancements the PS5 will bring to the table, Death Stranding director's cut will be packed with a ton of new content. We're introducing more weapons, equipment, vehicles, a variety of new modes, new missions and areas to explore, expanded storylines--even enhancements to the UI."

"The director's cut was built and developed from the ground up after Death Stranding released."

A lot of this content is quality of life improvements that make the game's tedium easier, including a cargo catapult, a support skeleton, and more, but there's also new quests and battles too.

New story missions

Jump ramps confirmed

Firing range added

New cargo catapult

Support skeleton

Fragile racing circuit minigame

Friend play and online leaderboards

Half-Life and Cyberpunk 2077 PC content will be available

Native 4K or 4K 60FPS upscaled modes