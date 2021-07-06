All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: 'Huge UFO' spotted hovering over the sea for 10 seconds by student

New PlayStation State of Play set for July 8, Deathloop will star

Third-party games will steal Sony's new State of Play event, and we should see Grand Theft Auto V on PS5, indies, and more.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Jul 6 2021 3:15 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony's new State of Play is set for Thursday, July 8 at 5PM EST, but don't expect to see any first-party games at the event.

New PlayStation State of Play set for July 8, Deathloop will star 756 | TweakTown.com

The rumors were right: Sony is holding a State of Play on July 8 that will be entirely focused on third-party games. Sony's Sid Shuman says we won't get any Horizon Forbidden West or God Of War 2 info at the show. Instead, the 30-minute stream will mainly show off an extended 9-minute gameplay sequence of Deathloop, Bethesda's upcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive, leaving 21 minutes for other games.

Sony also says there are a number of "exciting" indies and third-party titles to be shown. We could see a better glimpse of Grand Theft Auto V on PlayStation 5, new games like Final Fantasy 16 or Forspoken, and maybe even a Call of Duty tease. However it's more likely that each of these games would have their own separate event--Rockstar, in particular, could hold a specific stream that highlights the major improvements in Grand Theft Auto V.

Buy at Amazon

God of War - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$18.85
$18.92$14.85$6.65
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/6/2021 at 2:26 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.