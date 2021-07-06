New PlayStation State of Play set for July 8, Deathloop will star

Third-party games will steal Sony's new State of Play event, and we should see Grand Theft Auto V on PS5, indies, and more.

Sony's new State of Play is set for Thursday, July 8 at 5PM EST, but don't expect to see any first-party games at the event.

The rumors were right: Sony is holding a State of Play on July 8 that will be entirely focused on third-party games. Sony's Sid Shuman says we won't get any Horizon Forbidden West or God Of War 2 info at the show. Instead, the 30-minute stream will mainly show off an extended 9-minute gameplay sequence of Deathloop, Bethesda's upcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive, leaving 21 minutes for other games.

Sony also says there are a number of "exciting" indies and third-party titles to be shown. We could see a better glimpse of Grand Theft Auto V on PlayStation 5, new games like Final Fantasy 16 or Forspoken, and maybe even a Call of Duty tease. However it's more likely that each of these games would have their own separate event--Rockstar, in particular, could hold a specific stream that highlights the major improvements in Grand Theft Auto V.