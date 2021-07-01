All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
EA to discuss the future of first-person shooters on July 8

EA plans to hold multiple spotlight panels leading up to EA Play in July, and the first one is focused on FPS like Battlefield.

Published Thu, Jul 1 2021 4:46 PM CDT
EA today announced its schedule for EA Play Live, confirming five pre-show events before the main showcase on July 22.

EA's first pre-show event will focus on the future of first-person shooters, and it's pretty obvious that Apex Legends and Battlefield 2042 will be the stars of this one. Before you get too excited, PR has confirmed that these shows will be more like panels, so expect DICE and Respawn developers to discuss Battlefield 2042 and Apex Legends details in a format similar to the recent Twitch stream.

"The Series kicks off with an extensive discussion of two of our most exciting shooters: Apex Legends and the just-revealed Battlefield 2042.

"For the Spotlight, DICE's General Manager Oskar Gabrielson and DICE LA's General Manager Christian Grass, and Respawn's Founder and Group GM Vince Zampella and Chad Grenier, Apex Game Director, will join host Stella Chung of IGN to discuss the Battlefield 2042 reveal, what to expect to see from both games on July 22nd as well as the future of FPS games as a whole."

Check below for the full show schedule:

  • July 8 at 10:00am PT / 7:00pm CET: The Future of First-Person Shooters
  • July 13 at 10:00am PT / 7:00pm CET: EA <3s Independent Studios
  • July 19 at 4:00pm PT / 1:00am CET: Madden NFL 22 All-Access: Scouting - How the Community is Shaping Madden NFL 22
  • July 20 at 10:00am PT / 7:00pm CET: More EA SPORTS!
  • July 22: EA Play Live at 10:00am PT / 7:00pm CET
NEWS SOURCE:ea.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

