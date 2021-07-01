AORUS EXTREME PCIe4 AIC SSD: up to 32TB and up to 28GB/sec reads (!!!)

The new AORUS XTREME Gen4 AIC SSD: up to 32TB at up to 28GB/sec -- thanks to the new Phison PS5018-E18 SSD controller and PCIe 4.0.

GIGABYTE has just unveiled its new AORUS XTREME Gen4 AIC SSD which has a gigantic amount of flash storage -- up to 32TB at up to a blistering 28GB/sec of read speeds.

The new AORUS XTREME Gen4 AIC SSD is powered by 8 x 4TB second-gen PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSDs powered by Phison's new PS5018-E18 controller. With the 8 x 4TB SSDs in RAID we're looking at up to an insane 28GB/sec of read speeds -- close to maxing out the 32GB/sec offered by the PCIe 4.0 standard.

The 8 x 4TB AORUS Gen4 7000s level SSDs with Phison PS5018-E18 controllers pushes things up to 28GB/sec making it the fastest consumer SSD in the world -- but all of that bandwidth creates serious heat, too. AORUS keeps things cool, and from throttling -- you don't want to drop to 27GB/sec for example -- GIGABYTE deployed a huge aluminum finned heat sink, M.2 baseplate, and a huge thermal back plate to dissipate heat from the SSDs.

This is all driven by dual fans on the AORUS XTREME Gen4 AIC SSD, assisted by 10 thermal sensors and real-time status of the 8 x 4TB M.2 SSDs inside of the card that you can tweak through GIGABYTE's exclusive SSD Tool Box.

Jackson Hsu, Director of the GIGABYTE Channel Solutions Product Development Division explains: "With advancements in both hardware and flash memory, the SSD performance jump up to a new level, however there is still a gap from the uppermost 32 GB/s transmission bandwidth of PCIe® 4.0 x16"

"GIGABYTE has played a leading role in the development and production of PCIe® 4.0 SSDs. After the recent launch of AORUS Gen4 7000s Prem. SSD, GIGABYTE has further released AORUS XTREME Gen4 AIC SSD to approach the maximum PCIe® 4.0 bandwidth with 28 GB/s transfer speed. The dual fan thermal design enables optimized performance under low temperature, while the large capacity of 32 TB allows users to store more data and reduce the risk of insufficient storage space".

GIGABYTE might have the most powerful, fastest consumer SSD in the world -- but man, announcing the news with the shittiest, smallest pictures ever? Sigh.