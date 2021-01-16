AORUS PCIe 4.0 7000s SSD pushes 7GB/sec with new Phison E18 controller

AORUS Gen 4 7000s SSDs are powered by the second-gen Phison PS5018-E18 controller on 12nm capable of over 7GB/sec (7000MB/sec).

GIGABYTE has just announced its new PCIe 4.0-based SSDs with some ultra-fast speeds, with the new AORUS Gen4 7000s SSDs breaching 7GB/sec (7000MB/sec) reads.

The new AORUS Gen4 7000s SSDs are powered by the second-gen Phison PS5018-E18 controller, which is built on the 12nm node, has 1GB of DDR4 SLC caching, and 3D TLC NAND flash @ 1200MT/s so we're looking at up to 7GB/sec reads (7000MB/sec) and 6.85GB/sec (6850MB/sec) reads with up to 700K IOPS on random reads, and up to 650K IOPS for random writes (on the 2TB drive) while the 1TB drive drops to 5.5GB/sec (5500MB/sec) writes and up to 350K IOPs for random reads.

GIGABYTE starts off with the standard drive and its double-sided aluminum heat sink and Nanocarbon coating, something the company says uses the clearance area between the motherboard slots in order to maximize surface area. But the higher-end model has a "more extreme thermal solution" with integrated heat sinks, a higher double-sided heat spreader with Nanocarbon coating, and high conductivity pads.

The new AORUS Gen4 7000s SSDs will be made available in 1TB and 2TB capacities at first, but we could see higher capacity models in the future.

GIGABYTE doesn't want your super-fast new AORUS Gen4 7000s SSDs turning into a super-hot, slower mess when its under high load conditions which is why the huge 7mm thick aluminum heatspreader packed with nanocarbon comes into play -- keeping your AORUS Gen4 7000s SSDs nice and cool.

There's also an even higher-end version of the drive coming that will be for those who are pushing their AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD at high speeds all day and all night long. This version of the drive will feature a "rather giant cooling system featuring two heat pipes" reports Tom's Hardware.

GIGABYTE explains this super-beast AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD: "For those progressive M.2 users who prefer a more extreme thermal solution without installing SSDs between PCIe expansion slots, AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD comes in another version of heat sink with integrated heat pipes".