World Wide Web source code NFT sold for much cheaper than you'd think

Sotheby's has hosted an auction for the an NFT of the source code of the World Wide Web, and it sold for much less than expected.

A non-fungible token (NFT) titled "This Changed Everything" has sold for much less than anticipated when considering its historical value.

Sir Tim Berners-Lee, a co-inventor of the World Wide Web, has created and sold an NFT for the source code of the World Wide Web. The auction for the digital artwork was hosted on Sotheby's and shows a time-stamped file of the 9,555 lines of source code on a high-res image. The digital artwork also includes a 30-minute animation of the code being written and a letter from Berners-Lee.

Considering the significance the World Wide Web had on modern-day life and how much of an integral piece of code it is in the history of the internet, the NFT only sold for $5.4 million. While that still is a substantial amount of money, it's not that much compared to digital artist Mike Winkelmann's Beeple, which sold for over $69 million.

Sotheby's released a press release where Berners-Lee said, "NFTs, be they artworks or digital artifacts like this, are the latest playful creations in this realm, and the most appropriate means of ownership that exists. They are the ideal way to package the origins behind the web."

