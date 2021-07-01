All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Here are videos of a black hole swallowing a neutron star

For the first time ever, astronomers have announced they have detected a merger between a black hole and a neutron star.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Jul 1 2021 6:04 AM CDT
Due to humans not being able to see the merger happen with our naked eyes, a few videos have been published to show the public what happened visually. Firstly, a neutron star is an extremely dense object that is leftover remnants of a star that has gone supernova. As for a black hole, a black hole is also extremely dense, but they are a region of spacetime.

Black holes have such a strong gravitational pull that not a single thing can escape it - not even light. When a black hole consumes a neutron star, it gives off gravitational waves, which Albert Einstein discovered in 1916. In 2015, researchers in the United States identified the first gravitational waves using the Advanced Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory when two black holes collided.

Chase Kimball, a graduate from Northwestern University and co-author of the study, said, "Gravitational waves have allowed us to detect collisions of pairs of black holes and pairs of neutron stars, but the mixed collision of a black hole with a neutron star has been the elusive missing piece of the family picture of compact object mergers."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

