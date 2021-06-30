All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Call of Duty Vanguard assets found, limited alpha incoming

Battle.net source code mentions a possible limited alpha test for Call of Duty Vanguard, hinting at reveal in Warzone or PS event.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Jun 30 2021 12:33 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

One dataminer finds mysterious assets for Slipstream, which is listed alongside other Call of Duty games. Could it be for 2021's new WW2-themed Vanguard?

Call of Duty Vanguard assets found, limited alpha incoming 55 | TweakTown.com

References to something called Slipstream have been found on Battle.net's code by Twitter user @Helba_The_AI, and it's possible it refers to Call of Duty Vanguard. While the name is confusing, it's likely the assets are to throw off dataminers with decoys, the same way Epic Games changed its internal references to FF7 Remake and Alan Wake to strange names like PineappleQA and Heron Staging on its storefront.

The Slipstream asset could refer to something in the actual game, but it's most likely a banner placeholder that uses a decoy word instead of the game's Vanguard name. The font and style of the actual game could be exactly the same as the asset found on Battle.net.

The game is apparently codenamed "fore" and Battle.net store code mentions a limited alpha test which is probably coming soon. The game requires a decryption key on the Battle.net launcher.

Sources say Call of Duty Vanguard will be revealed in a Warzone event and it's possible we could get more info on the limited alpha during Sony's rumored PlayStation Experience event.

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS5)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$54.80
$47.95$49.00$46.35
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/30/2021 at 12:34 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.