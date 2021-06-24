John McAfee's Instagram account deleted minutes after Qanon post

Minutes after John McAfee was announced dead by 'suicide' his Instagram account posted an image of 'Q', account deleted instantly.

John McAfee reportedly committed suicide while in jail on June 23, moments later his Instagram account had a new post with a simple image and a single letter: Q.

But then not long after the post about Q hit his Instagram account, McAfee's Instagram account was deleted. Facebook-owned Instagram, who definitely isn't biased and has nothing to hide, has not responded to requests from Business Insider for comment (and we're totally not surprised).

Instagram did tell Business Insider that it was "looking into" the post, as we don't know who is operating McAfee's Instagram account. It could be anyone, hell it's probably President Trump or James Woods, whoever it is has definitely started pushing back.

The post on McAfee's personal Instagram account went up at around 4pm on Wednesday, with the image of a black letter "Q" on a white background. The post before that, was on October 5, 2020 -- the day McAfee was arrested in Spain with that post being a "Free McAfee" image.

I don't think this has finished yet, down the rabbit hole we tumble...