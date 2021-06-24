All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

John McAfee's Instagram account deleted minutes after Qanon post

Minutes after John McAfee was announced dead by 'suicide' his Instagram account posted an image of 'Q', account deleted instantly.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jun 24 2021 7:17 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

John McAfee reportedly committed suicide while in jail on June 23, moments later his Instagram account had a new post with a simple image and a single letter: Q.

But then not long after the post about Q hit his Instagram account, McAfee's Instagram account was deleted. Facebook-owned Instagram, who definitely isn't biased and has nothing to hide, has not responded to requests from Business Insider for comment (and we're totally not surprised).

Instagram did tell Business Insider that it was "looking into" the post, as we don't know who is operating McAfee's Instagram account. It could be anyone, hell it's probably President Trump or James Woods, whoever it is has definitely started pushing back.

The post on McAfee's personal Instagram account went up at around 4pm on Wednesday, with the image of a black letter "Q" on a white background. The post before that, was on October 5, 2020 -- the day McAfee was arrested in Spain with that post being a "Free McAfee" image.

I don't think this has finished yet, down the rabbit hole we tumble...

John McAfee's Instagram account deleted minutes after Qanon post 17 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

The Storm is Upon Us: How QAnon Became a Movement

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$22.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/24/2021 at 5:58 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.