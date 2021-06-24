PC not compatible with Windows 11? Try this fix

Do you have a newer PC but can't pass the Windows 11 upgrade test? This quick trick might help you grab the new free OS upgrade.

Windows 10 users can upgrade to Windows 11 for free, but only if your system passes a test.

Microsoft has released a new system checkup tool to determine if your PC is ready for the free Windows 11 upgrade. The test isn't straightforward and many users are perplexed when their newer PCs don't pass the test. The common culprit seems to be a TPM, a chip designed to secure your PC.

Windows 11 requires Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0 in order to run. TPMs are usually integrated right into your motherboard, but AMD has a firmware-based TPM in Ryzen CPUs that can be enabled. To see what version TPM your system has, simply:

Open Command Prompt Type "tpm" Under TPM Manufacturer Information, check and see what Specification Version is listed (2.0 is required)

If you have TPM 2.0 and still can't pass the test with an AMD build, you'll want to check your BIOS settings and enable fTPM.

This is typically in the CPU tab, and be sure to use your BIOS' search setting if it has one.

Save & Exit, restart, and try the test again. You should pass it.

I originally failed the test, but was able to pass it after I took these steps.

My CPU and motherboard config is:

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

ROG Crosshair VIII Formula motherboard

