PC not compatible with Windows 11? Try this fix

Do you have a newer PC but can't pass the Windows 11 upgrade test? This quick trick might help you grab the new free OS upgrade.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Jun 24 2021 4:16 PM CDT
Windows 10 users can upgrade to Windows 11 for free, but only if your system passes a test.

PC not compatible with Windows 11? Try this fix 434 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Microsoft has released a new system checkup tool to determine if your PC is ready for the free Windows 11 upgrade. The test isn't straightforward and many users are perplexed when their newer PCs don't pass the test. The common culprit seems to be a TPM, a chip designed to secure your PC.

Windows 11 requires Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0 in order to run. TPMs are usually integrated right into your motherboard, but AMD has a firmware-based TPM in Ryzen CPUs that can be enabled. To see what version TPM your system has, simply:

  1. Open Command Prompt
  2. Type "tpm"
  3. Under TPM Manufacturer Information, check and see what Specification Version is listed (2.0 is required)
PC not compatible with Windows 11? Try this fix 432 | TweakTown.com

If you have TPM 2.0 and still can't pass the test with an AMD build, you'll want to check your BIOS settings and enable fTPM.

This is typically in the CPU tab, and be sure to use your BIOS' search setting if it has one.

Save & Exit, restart, and try the test again. You should pass it.

I originally failed the test, but was able to pass it after I took these steps.

My CPU and motherboard config is:

  • AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • ROG Crosshair VIII Formula motherboard

More info on TPMs:

"The TPM is a cryptographic module that enhances computer security and privacy. Protecting data through encryption and decryption, protecting authentication credentials, and proving which software is running on a system are basic functionalities associated with computer security. The TPM helps with all these scenarios and more."

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

