Republican Fundraising Committee will accept cryptocurrency donations

Bitcoin has taken a sharp dive in value as of late, but now there might be big some news that could add to its value.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), an arm of House Republicans, announced on Thursday that they would be accepting cryptocurrency as a form of donation to the party. In addition, the announcement revealed that cryptocurrency donations will be accepted through a Bitcoin payment service provider called BitPay.

It should be noted that the NRCC won't be storing any cryptocurrency, but instead, the cryptocurrency that is donated will be converted to US dollars before it will become available to the NRCC. Tom Emmer, NRCC head, said that "We are focused on pursuing every avenue possible to further our mission of stopping Nancy Pelosi's socialist agenda and retaking the House majority, and this innovative technology will help provide Republicans the resources we need to succeed."

It's unclear how this news will impact the value of Bitcoin, but nonetheless, it's still good to see more mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies. For more information on this story, check out this link here.