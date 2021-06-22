All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: Scientists found fossils from the largest mammal to ever live on land

Republican Fundraising Committee will accept cryptocurrency donations

The Republication Fundraising Committee have announced that it will begin accepting cryptocurrency as a form of donation.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Jun 22 2021 5:34 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Bitcoin has taken a sharp dive in value as of late, but now there might be big some news that could add to its value.

Republican Fundraising Committee will accept cryptocurrency donations 01 | TweakTown.com

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), an arm of House Republicans, announced on Thursday that they would be accepting cryptocurrency as a form of donation to the party. In addition, the announcement revealed that cryptocurrency donations will be accepted through a Bitcoin payment service provider called BitPay.

It should be noted that the NRCC won't be storing any cryptocurrency, but instead, the cryptocurrency that is donated will be converted to US dollars before it will become available to the NRCC. Tom Emmer, NRCC head, said that "We are focused on pursuing every avenue possible to further our mission of stopping Nancy Pelosi's socialist agenda and retaking the House majority, and this innovative technology will help provide Republicans the resources we need to succeed."

It's unclear how this news will impact the value of Bitcoin, but nonetheless, it's still good to see more mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

3Pcs Bitcoin Coins-Protective Collectible Gifts

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$8.99
$8.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/22/2021 at 4:23 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:forbes.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.