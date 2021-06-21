Dogecoin plummets over 36% and wipes away over $20 billion market cap

The entire crypto market is red today, Dogecoin drops from $0.30 to $0.17 and wipes away $20 billion in market cap in the process.

The price of virtually every single cryptocurrency has dropped dramatically, with fan favorite Dogecoin plummeting from $0.30 down to $0.17 and there's no stopping it yet -- everything is bleeding right now.

Dogecoin hit a peak of just over $0.44 on June 4 and since then has been tumbling down, finding support between $0.32 and $0.34 over the last few days -- but then the entire market bottomed out and Dogecoin went into freefall.

In the last week Dogecoin has lost over $20 billion market cap, where it was sitting at around $42 billion market cap on June 16 before the steady downhill drop to $23 billion market cap at the time of writing. Dogecoin is down 36% over the last 24 hours at the time of writing (this will change depending on when you read this).

Bitcoin has dropped from $36,000 just over 24 hours ago now, down into the valleys of $31,000 or so.