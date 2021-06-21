All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: Scientists found fossils from the largest mammal to ever live on land

Dogecoin plummets over 36% and wipes away over $20 billion market cap

The entire crypto market is red today, Dogecoin drops from $0.30 to $0.17 and wipes away $20 billion in market cap in the process.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jun 21 2021 8:00 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The price of virtually every single cryptocurrency has dropped dramatically, with fan favorite Dogecoin plummeting from $0.30 down to $0.17 and there's no stopping it yet -- everything is bleeding right now.

Dogecoin plummets over 36% and wipes away over $20 billion market cap 06 | TweakTown.com

Dogecoin hit a peak of just over $0.44 on June 4 and since then has been tumbling down, finding support between $0.32 and $0.34 over the last few days -- but then the entire market bottomed out and Dogecoin went into freefall.

In the last week Dogecoin has lost over $20 billion market cap, where it was sitting at around $42 billion market cap on June 16 before the steady downhill drop to $23 billion market cap at the time of writing. Dogecoin is down 36% over the last 24 hours at the time of writing (this will change depending on when you read this).

Bitcoin has dropped from $36,000 just over 24 hours ago now, down into the valleys of $31,000 or so.

Buy at Amazon

Dogecoin Astronaut To the Moon Blockchain HODL Crypto T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/21/2021 at 8:00 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:coinmarketcap.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.