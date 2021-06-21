All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
TRENDING NOW: Scientists found fossils from the largest mammal to ever live on land

Necromancers at EA Motive may resurrect Dead Space from its grave

Rumor has it EA Motive is working on a revival of a beloved Electronic Arts franchise, and it could be the sci-horror Dead Space.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Jun 21 2021 3:06 PM CDT
Every so often gamers ask: "What happened to Dead Space?" Now there might be an answer. It looks like the IP could be coming back to life.

Rumor has it that EA Motive is leading a revival of an established Electronic Arts IP, and there's reason to believe it's Dead Space. The tip comes from GamesBeat's Jeff Grubb, who mentioned it during a recent podcast. The info was later corroborated by Eurogamer, however EA hasn't announced anything just yet. The publisher is apparently saving that for the EA Play event on July 22.

EA Motive is mostly known for its excellent vehicular prowess and created the ship combat in Star Wars Battlefront II, and more recently it made a big splash with Star Wars Squadrons. A revival of Dead Space would be a departure for Motive.

Meanwhile, not content with waiting on EA, original Dead Space creator Glen Schofield has created The Callisto Protocol, which is seen as a spiritual successor to the Dead Space franchise.

NEWS SOURCE:eurogamer.net

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

