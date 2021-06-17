All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 6Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Flight Sim: Machine learning, streams 2.5 petabytes of data on Xbox

Microsoft reveals the technical sorcery they used to get Flight Simulator running great on Xbox Series X/S console hardware.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Jun 17 2021 2:32 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Microsoft Flight Simulator is one of the most demanding video games ever made. It pushes today's highest-end PCs to their limits. So how did Microsoft get it running on Xbox Series X/S hardware? It borrowed power from the cloud.

Flight Sim: Machine learning, streams 2.5 petabytes of data on Xbox 55 | TweakTown.com

Microsoft Flight Simulator on consoles both rides the clouds and is powered by them. Today the company confirmed that Flight Simulator's console release is driven in part by Microsoft's potent Azure servers, which can stream the massive 2.5 petabytes of Flight Sim data from the servers directly to console hardware. Machine learning is also a big part of what makes Flight Simulator tick and is responsible for building the game's staggeringly-detailed environments in real-time.

"The Series X is a super-powerful console and we're also using the Microsoft tech stack in an interesting way. The Series X/S are like beasts, the GPU is awesome, the CPU is multiple cores, fast RAM so we can run in 4K, the SSD is super-fast. It's basically the equivalent of a high-end PC," said Flight Sim boss Jorg Neumann.

"We're also using the Microsoft game stack. We have 2.5 petabytes of data sitting on Azure, and we're basically streaming that as you go and we also do machine learning algorithms and that's how we build, procedurally in run time, 1.5 billion houses and two trillion trees. It's a combination of those two things: Super-powerful console, the advances in tech stack. That's how you get it to work on console."

Microsoft's game stack technology has a ton of powerful and flexible tools for developers to utilize, including DirectX 12 Ultimate APIs, Azure optimizations, and more.

Microsoft Flight Simulator releases on Xbox Series X/S consoles on July 27, 2021.

Read Also: Top Gun crossover coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator

Buy at Amazon

Logitech G PRO Flight Yoke System

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$169.99
$169.99$169.99$169.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/17/2021 at 1:52 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.