Facebook acquired the developer behind Population: One

Facebook has gobbled up yet another top-tier VR developer. This time, BigBox VR, the studio behind the increasingly popular VR shooter, Population: One, was the subject of Zuckerberg's sights. The studio is now part of the Oculus brand.

Population: One launched just nine months ago, but in that short period the studio has captured the hearts of many VR gamers. The studio has continued to pour resources into the game's development, and it regularly adds new content for its continuously returning player base. Evidently, Facebook's executives took notice and liked what they saw. On Friday, BigBox VR gave up its independence to become part of Facebook's team.

With Facebook's resources behind the game, Population: One is sure to continue to grow and likely in ways that wouldn't have been possible independently. With the resources of Facebook and Oculus Studios behind them, BigBox VR should be able to pour gas on the fire and accelerate the growth path for the game.

Despite becoming part of Facebook, BigBox VR will retain its control over the direction of the game. Facebook welcomed the entire BigBox VR development team, and it does not have plans to shake up the company. Facebook said that BigBox VR would retain its "nimble, iterative, creative culture" that shaped the game as it is today.

As with all the other studios that Oculus has acquired, BigBox VR is free to support all VR platforms. The new ownership does not translate to Oculus exclusivity.