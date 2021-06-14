All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
TRENDING NOW: Nuclear plant near Hong Kong leaking: 'imminent radiological threat'

Facebook acquired the developer behind Population: One

The studio behind Population: One is now part of Facebook. The company was acquired last week and the entire team is now at Oculus.

Published Mon, Jun 14 2021 10:14 PM CDT
Facebook has gobbled up yet another top-tier VR developer. This time, BigBox VR, the studio behind the increasingly popular VR shooter, Population: One, was the subject of Zuckerberg's sights. The studio is now part of the Oculus brand.

Population: One launched just nine months ago, but in that short period the studio has captured the hearts of many VR gamers. The studio has continued to pour resources into the game's development, and it regularly adds new content for its continuously returning player base. Evidently, Facebook's executives took notice and liked what they saw. On Friday, BigBox VR gave up its independence to become part of Facebook's team.

With Facebook's resources behind the game, Population: One is sure to continue to grow and likely in ways that wouldn't have been possible independently. With the resources of Facebook and Oculus Studios behind them, BigBox VR should be able to pour gas on the fire and accelerate the growth path for the game.

Despite becoming part of Facebook, BigBox VR will retain its control over the direction of the game. Facebook welcomed the entire BigBox VR development team, and it does not have plans to shake up the company. Facebook said that BigBox VR would retain its "nimble, iterative, creative culture" that shaped the game as it is today.

As with all the other studios that Oculus has acquired, BigBox VR is free to support all VR platforms. The new ownership does not translate to Oculus exclusivity.

NEWS SOURCES:bigboxvr.com, oculus.com

Kevin joined the TweakTown team in 2020 and has since kept us informed daily on the latest news. Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

