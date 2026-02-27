TweakTown
News
Gaming

Former Highguard developers blame failure on leadership arrogance

Former Wildlight Entertainment developers have attributed Highguard's failure to the excessive pride of leadership attempting to replicate Apex Legends.

Former Highguard developers blame failure on leadership arrogance
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Wildlight Entertainment's surprise release of Highguard, a team-based raid shooter, failed due to lack of public beta testing, reliance on coordinated voice communication, and misreading market conditions. Despite experienced developers and Tencent funding, the studio faced massive layoffs, highlighting risks even for veteran teams in today's gaming market.

One of the first major gaming industry cautionary tales recently occurred, and that was none other than the collapse of Wildlight Entertainment following its surprise release of Highguard, the game that took the last showcase spot at The Game Awards 2025.

Former Highguard developers blame failure on leadership arrogance 132132321
2

The studio was made up of experienced developers from Respawn Entertainment, the creators of Apex Legends, and received significant funding from Tencent. However, within weeks of Highguard being released, the studio was forced to let go of as many as 100 employees, resulting in less than 20 staff being left behind to salvage the remainder of Highguard. Wildlight Entertainment was formed in 2021 with an incentive pay structure designed to attract top talent, and initially, the studio was creating a multiplayer shooter that was survival-style, inspired by Rust.

In a recent article penned by Bloomberg's Jason Schrier, it states that after two years of development, the studio was forced to pivot in early 2024 to what Highguard is today, a "raid shooter" that is focused on team-based matches.

So what caused its failure?Many factors, such as a discrepancy between the public's experience and internal testing. For example, Highguard heavily depended on coordinated teamwork and voice communication to reach its full potential, which, for many public players, created quite a lot of friction, as not everyone has a microphone or wants to communicate with other players online. Internal testing didn't account for this, and since Highguard didn't do any public betas and was a surprise release, there was no time to account for this blind spot.

Another point of failure is the surprise release itself, which the developers did in an attempt to replicate the success of Apex Legends. However, Apex Legends was released in 2019 at the height of the Battle Royale genre, taking flight, and the 2026 market is very different. Live service games releasing in the current market typically require long testing phases to make changes according to players' needs, and to cover any necessary blind spots left behind by development.

The lack of beta phases and the online chatter about the title already comparing it to Concord, Sony's $400 million complete failure, was a concoction of trouble for Highguard. The publication writes that former employees attribute the failure of Highguard to hubris by studio executives, as they believed they could replicate the success of Apex Legends despite market conditions changing, player needs, and design choices.

The story of Highguard stands as an example that even veteran game developers with a healthy investment and seemingly a good idea can still fall victim to the brutality of the market, especially when they go in thinking they are going to hit a home run.

Photo of the Apex Legends 2,150 Apex Coins Online Game Code
Best Deals: Apex Legends 2,150 Apex Coins Online Game Code
Today7 days ago30 days ago
-
-$19.99 USD
Buy
-
-$19.99 USD
Buy
-
-$19.99 USD
Buy
-
-$19.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned 2/2/2026 at 7:32 am CST - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Jak's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D paired with the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO, G.Skill's Trident Z Neo 32GB DDR4 3600MHz, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 FE. It runs WD_BLACK's SN8100 2TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by NZXT's Kraken 360mm with Thermal Grizzly's Duronaut thermal paste, housed in Lian Li's Lancool III, and powered by Corsair's RM1000x SHIFT. Accessories include the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard, Logitech G PRO Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 274UPF monitor.

Follow TweakTown on Google News

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles