All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 6Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Final Fantasy 1-6 remasters: No console launch, sold individually

Original classic Final Fantasy games are getting remastered and re-released, but only for Steam and mobile phones...not consoles.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Jun 13 2021 3:40 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Square Enix announced six new remasters for the original Final Fantasy RPG classics...but there's some news that will probably disappoint you.

The rumors were true: Final Fantasy's 1-6 are getting remastered. There's some bad news, though. For some reason the games aren't coming to consoles (yet?) and will release "soon" on Steam, iOS, and Android.

Second, the games will be sold individually. You didn't think Square Enix would sell a nice bundle for, say, $59.99 did you? According to listings on the Google Play Store, each game could be priced at $14.99.

"The company will release the beloved titles individually, from FINAL FANTASY I through FINAL FANTASY VI, for Steam® and mobile platforms," reads a press release.

These games need to come to Switch as soon as possible...the demand for old-school RPGs on that platform is huge.

Final Fantasy 1-6 remasters: No console launch, sold individually 57 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/13/2021 at 3:07 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:press.na.square-enix.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.