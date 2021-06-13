All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 6Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Forza Horizon 5: Ray tracing, high-end 12K photogrammetry textures

Forza Horizon 5 is a game-changer for Xbox Series X, will showcase crazy high-definition detail with ray-tracing and new lighting.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Jun 13 2021 2:19 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Forza Horizon 5 is a technical marvel that will push the Xbox Series X to its limits.

Forza Horizon 5: Ray tracing, high-end 12K photogrammetry textures 55 | TweakTown.com

Today Playground Games announced Forza Horizon 5, a crazy next-gen spectacle that will show what the Series X is truly capable of. The game looks stunning and features high-resolution textures based on 12K resolution photogrammetry captures, and was built from the ground up for Xbox Series X/S consoles (however it's also coming to Xbox One). The devs promise real-time weather events like dust storms, intense tropical storms, and dynamic seasonal changes over time.

The devs also confirm raytracing will be enabled for Forza Horizon 5, complete with HDR and 4K graphics. "This is the largest, most diverse open-world ever for the franchise. We can see in miles in every direction."

Playground has also created a new global illumination lighting system that makes every scene look realistic and unique.

The game will feature new modes like a high-end new live service model that lets you seamlessly challenge and play with people in real-time without any interruptions, as well as Event Lab, a create-your-own gametype mode similar to Halo's Forge mode.

Forza Horizon 5 release November 9, 2021 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

Buy at Amazon

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition - Xbox One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$21.52
$32.95$46.99$41.94
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/13/2021 at 2:02 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.