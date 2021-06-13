Forza Horizon 5: Ray tracing, high-end 12K photogrammetry textures

Forza Horizon 5 is a game-changer for Xbox Series X, will showcase crazy high-definition detail with ray-tracing and new lighting.

Forza Horizon 5 is a technical marvel that will push the Xbox Series X to its limits.

Today Playground Games announced Forza Horizon 5, a crazy next-gen spectacle that will show what the Series X is truly capable of. The game looks stunning and features high-resolution textures based on 12K resolution photogrammetry captures, and was built from the ground up for Xbox Series X/S consoles (however it's also coming to Xbox One). The devs promise real-time weather events like dust storms, intense tropical storms, and dynamic seasonal changes over time.

The devs also confirm raytracing will be enabled for Forza Horizon 5, complete with HDR and 4K graphics. "This is the largest, most diverse open-world ever for the franchise. We can see in miles in every direction."

Playground has also created a new global illumination lighting system that makes every scene look realistic and unique.

The game will feature new modes like a high-end new live service model that lets you seamlessly challenge and play with people in real-time without any interruptions, as well as Event Lab, a create-your-own gametype mode similar to Halo's Forge mode.

Forza Horizon 5 release November 9, 2021 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.