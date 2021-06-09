All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon MuskStarfieldRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6
TRENDING NOW: NASA chief doesn't know if it's 'extraterrestrial', but he'll find out

Here's how anyone can watch Thursday's 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse

This coming Thursday the first solar eclipse of 2021 will occur, and no matter where you are located you are able to watch it.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, Jun 9 2021 5:34 AM CDT
This week the world will be able to see the very first solar eclipse of 2021, and here's how anyone can watch it happen!

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun at a very precise angle, hence why it only happens once a year. If you want to view the eclipse in person, you will need to be located in the Northern hemisphere, preferably in Canada, northern Russia, or Greenland, as you will see the total solar eclipse. If you are stationed in North America, Europe, or Asia, you will see a partial solar eclipse, and if that's not good enough for you, then there is an easy solution.

Through the power of the internet, anyone can enjoy the solar eclipse from the comfort of their own home, and while it doesn't come close to how gorgeous the eclipse is in real life, it's better than not seeing it at all. Above is a link to a livestream by timeanddate that will begin at 5 a.m. EDT (1000 GMT), tune in to see the "Ring of Fire" solar eclipse. If you are interested in reading more about the coming solar eclipse, check out this link here.

Here's how anyone can watch Thursday's 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse 02 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:space.com

