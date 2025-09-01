Modder creates 'Morrowring' by merging Morrowind and Elden Ring together

A modder recreates the entirety of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind's map within Elden Ring, complete with biomes, cities, NPCs, and area interiors.

TL;DR: Modder Inferno Plus has recreated Morrowind's entire map within Elden Ring's engine, merging Morrowind's lore with Elden Ring's combat. The project, called Morrowring, is halfway complete with world generation and lighting done, seeking help to add gameplay elements like NPC scripting, spells, and alchemy.

Intrepid modder Inferno Plus has imported Morrowind's entire in-game map into Elden Ring's engine, complete with entire cities, biome environments, and more.

Thanks to the help of modders, Morrowind, one of the best RPGs ever made, has merged with Elden Ring, another one of the best RPGs in existence. The result is Morrowring, an ambitious new creation that takes the full scope of Vvardenfell and renders it within Elden Ring's engine. It's Elden Ring, but set in Morrowind's playable 2002 world.

"My goal here is to try and combine the lore of Morrowind with the combat of a souls game. Basically, taking the best parts of both and slapping them together into a common fruit-and-script-jelly sandwich," modder Inferno Plus said. "The world is there, but it's devoid of actual gameplay."

The modder has actually been toying with this idea for a long time and originally wanted to recreate Morrowind within Dark Souls 3, but the Elden Ring engine is more modernized.

Morrowring isn't finished and the modder needs more help to get it to where it should be, and has put out a call to action to help with sophisticated tasks like reverse engineering character/NPC limits.

How much is done? It's about halfway done. World generation is basically finished. It's...all there. Lighting and world effects are almost finished. Interiors are almost all finished. Dialog is loaded, but no scripting data is loaded.

Eventually, we could even see crazy alteration spells introduced too, including levitation.

"I'd want to do things like add alchemy ingredients so you can craft potions, have shops in different cities with unique items to sell, and of course I'd also want to add some spells to the game like water walking and levitate. That pretty much describes the whole roadmap for this project. It's a lot to do, but it's well within the realm of possibility."

Oh, and just in case you're curious...yes, Morrowind's swamps now deliver poison damage.