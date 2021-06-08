All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Fortnite update: Superman, UFOs, Rick and Morty, and an influencer

Fortnite's new Chapter 2: Season 7 is called Invasion, sci-fi feels give us Superman, alien invasion, Rick and Morty, and more.

Published Tue, Jun 8 2021 8:34 PM CDT
Fortnite's new season is here, and it's an alien invasion -- Chapter 2: Season 7 is called Invasion and it changes the game up from the previous season with its prehistoric theme to full sci-fi... check it out:

Yeah, you saw that right -- we have Superman in the game now, as well as Rick and Morty as another surprise, a customizable Kymera outfit which is an alien specimen you get to sculpt throughout the season. One of the biggest shocks is that Guggimon, a virtual influencer with over 1.3 million followers on Instagram, has made it into the new season.

If you purchase the new Battle Pass then you'll unlock Superman later in the season, but you'll also secure yourself the customizable Kymera slien, Joey who is a human/alien double agent, and a huge battle robot.

The official Rick and Morty Twitter account has celebrated the news with the usual humor, ha.

This is the Story Trailer for Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

