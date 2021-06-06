All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Aliens are coming to Fortnite, don't worry: there's no anal probes

Fortnite's new Chapter 2 Season 7 seems to be alien-themed, with UFOs and alien abductions... the new season launches June 8.

Published Sun, Jun 6 2021 11:17 PM CDT
Fortnite's new season is about to start, and it seems to be centered around aliens and UFOs -- with recent games seeing people have beams of light appear from above... sucking them up into the air, and then waking up somewhere totally random with full-stacked health and shields.

You can't just get abducted anywhere in Fortnite right now, where UFOs seem to be taking players towards the center of the map where Risky Reels and The Spire are. It seems like a tease right now, with the full UFO and alien-themed new season that begins on June 8.

We should expect a huge launch event in the next 24-36 hours as we lead into Fortnite's new season, similar to previous season launches where it has been a game-wide event. But what could Epic Games do? Have a UFO crash into the map and change the entire landscape?

Instead of cars, gamers get UFOs to fly around in? New alien-powered weapons? New alien-powered shields? I'm hoping we see a big change for the alien-themed update for Fortnite, which launches on June 8.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

