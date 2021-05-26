SpaceX will transport FireFly Aerospace's Blue Ghost rover to the Moon

SpaceX has won a contract with Firefly Aerospace to transport its Blue Ghost rover to the surface of the Moon with NASA's payloads.

SpaceX will be using its Falcon 9 rocket to transport Firefly Aerospace's lunar lander that's carrying NASA payloads to the moon.

SpaceX has been awarded a new between Firefly Aerospace, a Texas-based aerospace firm, and NASA. SpaceX will be using its Falcon 9 rocket to transport the Blue Ghost lunar lander, which was named after a rare species of firefly. Blue Ghost will be transporting 10 payloads for NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services, which is a part of a $93.3 million task order that NASA gave to Firefly Aerospace.

Shea Ferring, Firefly's SVP of spacecraft, said, "Firefly is excited to fly our Blue Ghost spacecraft on the highly reliable Falcon 9, which will deliver NASA instruments and technology demonstration payloads that support NASA science goals and NASA's Artemis program." Adding, "The high performance of SpaceX's Falcon 9 launch vehicle permits a lunar transit using minimal Blue Ghost propulsion resources, thereby allowing the lander to deliver more than 150 kg of payload to the lunar surface."

At the moment, Firefly Aerospace hasn't launched anything, but reports are indicating that the company will begin rocket testing for small satellites in June. Tom Markusic, Firefly's CEO, said, "Firefly is excited to leverage the performance and reliability of Falcon 9 to propel Blue Ghost on the first phase of its journey to the Moon."

