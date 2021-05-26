All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Elon MuskStarfieldRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Sony AI working with first-party PS5 devs on AI machine learning

Sony's experimental AI division will team up with first-party devs and use machine learning to create next-gen AI in PS5 games.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, May 26 2021 10:37 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony today confirmed its experimental AI division is currently working alongside first-party PlayStation developers to push new advanced technologies in upcoming PS5 games.

Sony AI working with first-party PS5 devs on AI machine learning 3 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a recent annual corporate report, Sony Group discussed how its internal divisions are teaming up and synergizing with one another. Many of these branches are partnering with the Sony Interactive Entertainment games segment to push new experiences, whether it be TV and movie adaptations of PlayStation IPs via PlayStation Productions, or big new breakthroughs in games-making technology.

The report announces that first-party SIE game studios will benefit from advancements in the Sony AI division. The R&D branch is currently researching Machine Learning dynamics, more specifically Reinforcement Learning, which could ultimately lead to ultra-realistic NPCs and incredibly immersive environments.

"Sony AI, which we established last year, has begun a collaboration with PlayStation that will make game experiences even richer and more enjoyable. By leveraging reinforcement learning, we are developing Game AI Agents that can be a player's in-game opponent or collaboration partner," Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said in the report.

"Sony AI and SIE are jointly developing AI technologies that can make game experiences even richer and more enjoyable," reads the press release.

Sony AI working with first-party PS5 devs on AI machine learning 533 | TweakTown.com

We recently questioned if Insomniac Games had teamed up with Sony AI to power its ultra-realistic model deformations in Spider-Man Miles Morales, which made the titular hero more defined and muscular.

Insomniac confirmed that it was using Machine Learning inference at runtime on the PlayStation 5 to push the effect.

New PlayStation 5 games like God of War Ragnarok and Naughty Dog's next project may leverage and push this new AI tech to greater heights.

Buy at Amazon

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Launch Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.99
$49.99$49.99$49.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/25/2021 at 11:08 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:sony.com, sony.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.