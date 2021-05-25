One of the best VR horror games is now available on SteamVR

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Vive and Index owners can now enjoy one of the best VR horror games on the market. Wraith: The Oblivion -- Afterlife is on Steam.

Published Tue, May 25 2021 11:05 PM CDT
One of the best horror games on the Oculus platform is now available on SteamVR.

Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife is no longer an Oculus exclusive title. Fast Travel Games released the SteamVR version today, giving Vive and Index owners a chance to play the game.

Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife is a story-driven horror game that relies on tension and suspense to give you the chills rather than cheap jump scares. The game is set in the World of Darkness universe, the same universe as Vampire: The Masquerade. You play the role of Ed Miller, a photographer who met his death during a seance, and you must uncover the mystery of how you died.

"We launched Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife on Oculus headsets last month and have been blown away by the overwhelmingly positive response by our players. This is currently one of the highest-rated VR horror games out right now, and we couldn't be more proud," Erik Odeldahl, co-founder and creative director at Fast Travel Games, said. "When we started working on Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife, we wanted to tell a story in one of our favorite horror worlds. To see so many people enjoying Wraith, and wanting to spend more time in our world, is why we make games."

Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife on Steam carries a $29.99 price tag, but the developer is offering a limited time discount. If you buy the game before the end of May, you can save 10%.

Kevin joined the TweakTown team in 2020 and has since kept us informed daily on the latest news. Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Similar News

Related Tags

