Henry Cavill tipped to star in Highlander reboot by John Wick director

Zack Snyder's Justice League, Mission Impossible: Fallout and The Witcher star Henry Cavill leads the Highlander reboot.

Published Mon, May 24 2021 8:25 PM CDT
Henry Cavill himself has confirmed that he's in talks to star in the reboot of the Highlander series with John Wick director Chad Stahelski.

Henry Cavill tipped to star in Highlander reboot by John Wick director 01 | TweakTown.com

Stahelski has been developing the Highlander reboot since 2016, and has been making John Wick movies in between. Stahleski said to The Hollywood Reporter in a previous interview: "I've been a huge fan of the original property since I saw it in high school. Such great themes of immortality, love and identity are all wrapped up in such colorful mythology. I can't think of a better property that gives the opportunity to create interesting characters, mythic themes and action set pieces".

In the original Highlander from 1986, the immortal beings who hunted each other down for an epic decapitation were Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery and Clancy Brown. We should expect Cavill to play in the role of Lambert, who played Scottish swordsman Connor MacLeod.

Cavill took to his personal Instagram, where he said: "I've been a fan of Highlander since I was lad. From the movies in all of their 80s, Queen slathered glory to the TV show with an actor who looked remarkably like one of my brothers. Being not shy with swords, and having a director as talented as Chad Stahelski at the helm, this is an opportunity like no other. Deep diving into franchise storytelling with all the tools at our disposal, is going to make this an adventure I (and hopefully all of you) shall never forget".

NEWS SOURCE:pedestrian.tv

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

