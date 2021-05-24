Henry Cavill tipped to star in Highlander reboot by John Wick director

Henry Cavill himself has confirmed that he's in talks to star in the reboot of the Highlander series with John Wick director Chad Stahelski.

Stahelski has been developing the Highlander reboot since 2016, and has been making John Wick movies in between. Stahleski said to The Hollywood Reporter in a previous interview: "I've been a huge fan of the original property since I saw it in high school. Such great themes of immortality, love and identity are all wrapped up in such colorful mythology. I can't think of a better property that gives the opportunity to create interesting characters, mythic themes and action set pieces".

In the original Highlander from 1986, the immortal beings who hunted each other down for an epic decapitation were Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery and Clancy Brown. We should expect Cavill to play in the role of Lambert, who played Scottish swordsman Connor MacLeod.

Cavill took to his personal Instagram, where he said: "I've been a fan of Highlander since I was lad. From the movies in all of their 80s, Queen slathered glory to the TV show with an actor who looked remarkably like one of my brothers. Being not shy with swords, and having a director as talented as Chad Stahelski at the helm, this is an opportunity like no other. Deep diving into franchise storytelling with all the tools at our disposal, is going to make this an adventure I (and hopefully all of you) shall never forget".