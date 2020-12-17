Henry Cavill is upgrading his gaming PC with a GeForce RTX 3090

Man of Steel and The Witcher actor Henry Cavill is a huge PC gamer, and is now upgrading to NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 3090.

Henry Cavill is no stranger to PC gaming, with the Man of Steel and Witcher actor an avid PC gamer and was even in a World of Warcraft raid when his agent called to tell him he secured the role of Superman in Man of Steel.

Earlier this year in July 2020, Cavill was upgrading his personal gaming PC. But now Cavill is upgrading his PC with NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, with a post on his personal Instagram.

Cav-El said: "My Christmas break is creeping ever closer and I have some projects to attend to. The second one is definitely the Christmas tree....". Perfect... Superman is hyped for Christmas and buys himself a GeForce RTX 3090, I don't know how much cooler it gets than that.