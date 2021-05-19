Teen takes 50,000 images over 186GB of data to capture this Moon image

A Reddit user posted an incredible image of the Moon that is composed of 50,000 individual images and took over 40 hours to create.

The images were collected by Prathamesh Jaju, a 16-year-old resident of Pune, India. Jaju goes by the Reddit user name Prathameshjaju1, and according to his statements on the Reddit thread, the image is around 50,000+ images that equated to over 186GB of data. Prathameshjaju1 goes on to say that the image took a day and a half to process with his laptop.

Jaju said to Newsweek, "On May third, I went on my terrace at around 1 p.m. and took multiple shots of the Moon on different portions and stitched them together. I have a telescope which is automated, it tracks the objects according to the earth's rotation, I used it to capture the Moon's movements." If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.