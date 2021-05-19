All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Teen takes 50,000 images over 186GB of data to capture this Moon image

A 16-year-old Reddit user gained traction online after posting an image of the Moon that consists of 50,000 layered images.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, May 19 2021 7:35 AM CDT
A Reddit user posted an incredible image of the Moon that is composed of 50,000 individual images and took over 40 hours to create.

Teen takes 50,000 images over 186GB of data to capture this Moon image 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The images were collected by Prathamesh Jaju, a 16-year-old resident of Pune, India. Jaju goes by the Reddit user name Prathameshjaju1, and according to his statements on the Reddit thread, the image is around 50,000+ images that equated to over 186GB of data. Prathameshjaju1 goes on to say that the image took a day and a half to process with his laptop.

Jaju said to Newsweek, "On May third, I went on my terrace at around 1 p.m. and took multiple shots of the Moon on different portions and stitched them together. I have a telescope which is automated, it tracks the objects according to the earth's rotation, I used it to capture the Moon's movements." If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:newsweek.com

