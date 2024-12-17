All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Nintendo Switch 2 leaker points to new Mario Kart game as launch title

An anonymous source that has attracted a lot of attention on Reddit has revealed details on Nintendo's upcoming new generation of console.

TL;DR: An anonymous source has disclosed information about Nintendo's forthcoming new generation console, gaining significant attention on Reddit.

Another day, another Nintendo Switch 2 leak, and this time around, it has come in the form of an anonymous Reddit user that has attracted quite a lot of attention on the r/NintendoSwitch2 subreddit after showing evidence of their claims to a subreddit moderator.

The purported leak comes from Reddit user "NextHandheld" who took to the subreddit on December 14 to announce they have managed to get their hands on a "final release" Nintendo Switch 2. The user goes on to say that subreddit users can "Ask me anything" and that proof will be posted on Christmas Day. The post quickly gained quite a lot of attention with many users reporting the post as false as the user didn't provide any evidence within their post that their claims were legitimate.

But things started taking shape differently in the comment section after a r/NintendoSwitch2 moderator commented saying NextHandheld provided them evidence of information that currently isn't public, and that they didn't want to share the evidence because it could reveal their identity to people around them. Take the following information with a healthy amount of skepticism, and know the only official information about a next-generation Nintendo console is that an announcement for one is happening this fiscal year, which ends in April 2025.

As for the announcement, according to the leaker, Nintendo will be holding its unveiling sometime in January, but this isn't hasn't been confirmed to them. What has been confirmed to them is the name of the console being the Nintendo Switch 2, and there is a "giant 2 next to the original logo" on the new console. Other information the leaker can "confirm" is the dock having curved edges, the Nintendo Switch 2 game cards have a different shape and won't fit in the original Nintendo Switch, meaning there will be Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games. Additionally, the leaker says the Nintendo Switch 2 has an LCD screen, meaning it won't ship with an OLED panel like some previous rumors suggested.

Nintendo Switch 2 Rumos

  • Nintendo Switch 2 name confirmed
  • Dock has curved edges
  • Same ports as Nintendo Switch (2x USB-A ports, 1x Ethernet, 1x USB-C port, 1x HDMI)
  • Launch console features LCD display
  • Joy-Con's connect magnetically
  • Switch 2 game cards are different shape, meaning exclusive Switch 2 games

Moreover, NextHandheld claims Nintendo is planning on releasing a special edition Nintendo Switch 2 bundle that will come with a next-generation game. While NextHandheld wouldn't reveal the specific name of the game, the leaker did respond with the number "9," suggesting Mario Kart 9. This would make sense as it has been over 10 years since the last Mario Kart game as Mario Kart 8 was released on the Wii U, and was followed by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch.

NEWS SOURCES:bgr.com, reddit.com

