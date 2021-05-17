All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Hubble drops incredible image of a cosmic cloud with a silver lining

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has dropped an incredible image of a cosmic cloud that has a silver lining - enormous 'nebulae'.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, May 17 2021 8:35 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Hubble Space Telescope is famous for the incredible pictures it takes of our solar system and surrounding galaxies.

Hubble drops incredible image of a cosmic cloud with a silver lining 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

NASA has recently taken to the Hubble Twitter account to post an incredible image of what is called a "cosmic cloud". NASA goes on to explain that this "cosmic cloud" or actually called an "emissions nebula", which is a bright "diffuse clouds of ionized gas that emit their own light." NASA states that the emission nebula seen in the above image is called NGC 2313.

In the image, we can see in the center a bright star. This star is named V565 and shows a "silvery, fan-shaped veil of gas and dust". The right-hand side of the image is dull, and this dullness is caused by a dense cloud of dust. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out the NASA website here. As for other space news, Hubble recently dropped some stunning images of Jupiter that showcases a hellish planet.

Buy at Amazon

CORIRESHA Mens Apollo NASA Patches Slim Fit Bomber Jackets Windbreaker

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$36.98
$36.98--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/17/2021 at 1:41 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:mashable.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.