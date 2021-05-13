All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Hubble drops stunning images of Jupiter that showcase a hellish planet

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has dropped some incredible images that showcase Jupiter as a colorful, hellish, and scary planet.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, May 13 2021 3:34 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Brand new images have been posted online by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope of Jupiter. The new images showcase the planet in three different types of light.

Hubble drops stunning images of Jupiter that showcase a hellish planet 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The images, which can be found above, are detailed on the NOIRLab website, where it's stated that Jupiter has been captured in the three following types of light; infrared, visible, and ultraviolet. These three separate views allow researchers to have a different perspective of the planet's atmospheric features, such as the "Great Red Spot, superstorms, and gargantuan cyclones".

Not only does Hubble take incredible images of space by itself, it also works with on-ground satellites such as Gemini North in Hawaii. The visible and ultraviolet images of Jupiter were captured with Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3, and the infrared image was captured using Gemini North's Near-InfraRed Imager (NIRI) instrument. If you are interested in reading more about this story or would like to learn more about Jupiter and its atmosphere, check out this link here.

Hubble drops stunning images of Jupiter that showcase a hellish planet 02 | TweakTown.com
Hubble drops stunning images of Jupiter that showcase a hellish planet 03 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$13.99
$13.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/12/2021 at 9:33 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:noirlab.edu

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.