MSI CMP 30HX MINER series teased, ready to crypto mine with dual fans
MSI introduces new CMP 30HX MINER series for cryptocurrency mining, dual-fan design and no RGB lighting to be found on this one.
@anthony256
Published Tue, May 11 2021 8:37 PM CDT
ASUS and GIGABYTE have had their CMP 30HX mining cards revealed, and now it's time for MSI to reveal its CMP 30HX MINER series for GPU cryptocurrency mining.
MSI has 2 different models of CMP 30HX MINER series cards with the MSI CMP 30HX MINER XS and CMP 30HX MINER, with both of the cards having the same TU116-100 GPU and 6GB of GDDR6 memory at 14Gbps on a 192-bit memory bus and even dual fans.
You can see that both of these cards look like other GeForce RTX series graphics cards in MSI's stack, with the MINER XS the mining version of the VENTUS XS while the MINER is identical to the ARMOR series from MSI.
- Read more: ASUS CMP 30HX mining GPU spotted, packs RGB lighting for max crypto
- Read more: GIGABYTE's new NVIDIA CMP 30HX mining GPU: $700+ with 3-month warranty
Here's the MSI CMP 30HX MINER.
- Read more: NVIDIA expects to make $100 million more from crypto mining GPU sales
- Read more: NVIDIA sells $30 million of CMP crypto GPUs to Bitcoin mining company
- Read more: NVIDIA's new CMP 30HX and 40HX mining processors based on Turing GPU
- Read more: NVIDIA announces new Crypto Mining Processor HX series cards
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, msi.com
Newsletter Subscription
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: HP Reverb G2 Omnicept selling for $1249, ships next week
- < PREVIOUS STORY: We could be playing the new Battlefield as early as July 22