MSI CMP 30HX MINER series teased, ready to crypto mine with dual fans

MSI introduces new CMP 30HX MINER series for cryptocurrency mining, dual-fan design and no RGB lighting to be found on this one.

@anthony256
Published Tue, May 11 2021 8:37 PM CDT
ASUS and GIGABYTE have had their CMP 30HX mining cards revealed, and now it's time for MSI to reveal its CMP 30HX MINER series for GPU cryptocurrency mining.

MSI CMP 30HX MINER series teased, ready to crypto mine with dual fans 01 | TweakTown.comMSI CMP 30HX MINER series teased, ready to crypto mine with dual fans 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES
MSI CMP 30HX MINER series teased, ready to crypto mine with dual fans 04 | TweakTown.comMSI CMP 30HX MINER series teased, ready to crypto mine with dual fans 05 | TweakTown.com

MSI has 2 different models of CMP 30HX MINER series cards with the MSI CMP 30HX MINER XS and CMP 30HX MINER, with both of the cards having the same TU116-100 GPU and 6GB of GDDR6 memory at 14Gbps on a 192-bit memory bus and even dual fans.

You can see that both of these cards look like other GeForce RTX series graphics cards in MSI's stack, with the MINER XS the mining version of the VENTUS XS while the MINER is identical to the ARMOR series from MSI.

MSI CMP 30HX MINER series teased, ready to crypto mine with dual fans 02 | TweakTown.comMSI CMP 30HX MINER series teased, ready to crypto mine with dual fans 08 | TweakTown.com
MSI CMP 30HX MINER series teased, ready to crypto mine with dual fans 07 | TweakTown.comMSI CMP 30HX MINER series teased, ready to crypto mine with dual fans 06 | TweakTown.com

Here's the MSI CMP 30HX MINER.

