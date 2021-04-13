All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

NVIDIA expects to make $100 million more from crypto mining GPU sales

NVIDIA's new Crypto Mining Processors (CMP) to drive $150 million sales, up from $50 million sales in earlier estimates.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Apr 13 2021 7:52 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA is selling a butt load more of its Crypto Mining Processors (CMP) than it had expected, with an expected $50 million in sales from NVIDIA CMP products up to a much higher $150 million in expected sales.

NVIDIA expects to make $100 million more from crypto mining GPU sales 08 | TweakTown.com

The news comes directly from NVIDIA during their annual Investor Day, revealing that first-quarter revenue for fiscal 2022 is tracking above outlook. NVIDIA is now expecting over $5.3 million in revenue for Q1, with $100 million more expected from the sales of Crypto Mining Processors.

NVIDIA explains: "NVIDIA's market platforms include Gaming, Data Center, Professional Visualization, and Automotive. The company also raised its first-quarter revenue estimate for its new CMP product for industrial-scale cryptocurrency mining to $150 million, up from $50 million previously expected".

Buy at Amazon

Veddha V3C 6-GPU Crypto Mining Rig

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$209.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/13/2021 at 3:41 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, nvidianews.nvidia.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.