NVIDIA expects to make $100 million more from crypto mining GPU sales

NVIDIA is selling a butt load more of its Crypto Mining Processors (CMP) than it had expected, with an expected $50 million in sales from NVIDIA CMP products up to a much higher $150 million in expected sales.

The news comes directly from NVIDIA during their annual Investor Day, revealing that first-quarter revenue for fiscal 2022 is tracking above outlook. NVIDIA is now expecting over $5.3 million in revenue for Q1, with $100 million more expected from the sales of Crypto Mining Processors.

NVIDIA explains: "NVIDIA's market platforms include Gaming, Data Center, Professional Visualization, and Automotive. The company also raised its first-quarter revenue estimate for its new CMP product for industrial-scale cryptocurrency mining to $150 million, up from $50 million previously expected".