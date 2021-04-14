All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIGABYTE's new NVIDIA CMP 30HX mining GPU: $700+ with 3-month warranty

@anthony256
Published Wed, Apr 14 2021 8:30 PM CDT
NVIDIA's first Crypto Mining Processor HX series cards are now floating out into the wild, with GIGABYTE being the first with the launch of its new CMP 30HX mining card.

The new GIGABYTE CMP 30HX is on sale in Romania for around $720 with a dual-fan WINDFORCE 2X cooler with 2 x 90mm fans, 6GB of GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit memory bus at 14Gbps and a small 3-month warranty. The CPU core clock is at 1785MHz and the card requires a single 8-pin PCIe power connector and uses the PCIe 3.0 x4 standard.

Also remember that the NVIDIA CMP 30HX is the slowest of all of the Crypto Mining Processor HX cards and that there is also the CMP 40HX, and CMP 50HX which pack much higher hash rate mining power. There's also the rumored Ampere-powered CMP 90HX and CMP 170X that are reportedly on their way, too.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

