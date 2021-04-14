GIGABYTE's new NVIDIA CMP 30HX mining GPU: $700+ with 3-month warranty

GIGABYTE's first NVIDIA CMP 30HX mining card launches: costs $720 or so and will only have a 3-month warranty included with it.

NVIDIA's first Crypto Mining Processor HX series cards are now floating out into the wild, with GIGABYTE being the first with the launch of its new CMP 30HX mining card.

The new GIGABYTE CMP 30HX is on sale in Romania for around $720 with a dual-fan WINDFORCE 2X cooler with 2 x 90mm fans, 6GB of GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit memory bus at 14Gbps and a small 3-month warranty. The CPU core clock is at 1785MHz and the card requires a single 8-pin PCIe power connector and uses the PCIe 3.0 x4 standard.

Also remember that the NVIDIA CMP 30HX is the slowest of all of the Crypto Mining Processor HX cards and that there is also the CMP 40HX, and CMP 50HX which pack much higher hash rate mining power. There's also the rumored Ampere-powered CMP 90HX and CMP 170X that are reportedly on their way, too.