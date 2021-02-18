NVIDIA announces new Crypto Mining Processor HX series cards

NVIDIA's new Crypto Mining Processor series of cards were designed specifically for the purposes of cryptocurrency mining.

We all know how impossible it is to buy a graphics card these days, fighting between a lack of supply, scalpers, the COVID pandemic, supply chain issues, and especially cryptocurrency miners.

Well, NVIDIA has just announced its new Crypto Mining Processor HX series, new cards that are made specifically for crypto mining and more specifically Ethereum mining. There are 4 new CMP HX cards announced: the 30HX, 40HX, 50HX, and 90HX with varying levels of mining performance, power consumption, power connectors, memory sizes, and availability.

Starting with the new NVIDIA CMP 30HX with its 26MH/s Ethereum mining power at 125W, this will require just a single 8-pin PCI power cable and have 6GB of VRAM. The higher-end 40HX ups the Ethereum hash rate to 36MH/s at 185W, uses the same single 8-pin PCIe power cable but ups the VRAM to 8GB. Both of these CMP mining cards will be available in Q1 2021.

The NVIDIA CMP 50HX has 45MH/s of Ethereum mining ability but ups the power consumption to 250W, requires dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors and has 10GB of VRAM. NVIDIA's new flagship CMP 90HX has 86MH/s of Ethereum mining power behind it for 320W, and the same dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors and 10GB of VRAM. Both of these cards will be out in Q2 2021.

NVIDIA isn't really making anyone feel better with the PR speak with:

We are gamers, through and through. We obsess about new gaming features, new architectures, new games and tech. We designed GeForce GPUs for gamers, and gamers are clamoring for more.

Yet NVIDIA GPUs are programmable. And users are constantly discovering new applications for them, from weather simulation and gene sequencing to deep learning and robotics. Mining cryptocurrency is one of them.

With the launch of GeForce RTX 3060 on Feb. 25, we're taking an important step to help ensure GeForce GPUs end up in the hands of gamers.

Halving Hash Rate

RTX 3060 software drivers are designed to detect specific attributes of the Ethereum cryptocurrency mining algorithm, and limit the hash rate, or cryptocurrency mining efficiency, by around 50 percent.

That only makes sense. Our GeForce RTX GPUs introduce cutting-edge technologies - such as RTX real-time ray-tracing, DLSS AI-accelerated image upscaling technology, Reflex super-fast response rendering for the best system latency, and many more - tailored to meet the needs of gamers and those who create digital experiences.

To address the specific needs of Ethereum mining, we're announcing the NVIDIA CMP, or, Cryptocurrency Mining Processor, product line for professional mining.

CMP products - which don't do graphics - are sold through authorized partners and optimized for the best mining performance and efficiency. They don't meet the specifications required of a GeForce GPU and, thus, don't impact the availability of GeForce GPUs to gamers.

For instance, CMP lacks display outputs, enabling improved airflow while mining so they can be more densely packed. CMPs also have a lower peak core voltage and frequency, which improves mining power efficiency.

Creating tailored products for customers with specific needs delivers the best value for customers. With CMP, we can help miners build the most efficient data centers while preserving GeForce RTX GPUs for gamers.

KEY FEATURES

Designed for professional mining operations

NVIDIA CMP allows a fully open, airflow-optimized bracket and is configured to allow a greater number of GPUs to be controlled by one CPU.

Optimized for best mining performance

NVIDIA GPU architecture allows you to mine more efficiently and recoup your mining investment faster.

Available from authorized partners

Available from authorized partners, including ASUS, Colorful, EVGA, GIGABYTE, MSI, Palit, and PC Partner.

Yeah, I'm not really taking that in that well -- so the display outputs have been removed... so gamers can't use them. OK, and? It still uses precious GPUs, parts for boards, GDDR6 memory, etc right?