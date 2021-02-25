All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

NVIDIA's new CMP 30HX and 40HX mining processors based on Turing GPU

NVIDIA is using the Turing TU116 GPU for the CMP HX30, and the custom TU106 GPU for the CMP 40HX -- CMP 50HX and 90HX use Ampere.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Feb 25 2021 7:31 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA announced its surprise new crypto mining processors last week, with the new CMP models using unknown GPUs at the time -- but now we have the bigger picture.

NVIDIA's new CMP 30HX and 40HX mining processors based on Turing GPU 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Inside of the new GeForce 461.72 drivers it has been confirmed that NVIDIA is re-using the Turing GPU architecture for the two lower-end CMP designs, with the CMP 30HX and CMP 40HX Crypto Mining Processors both using a Turing GPU. NVIDIA's new CMP 30HX is reportedly using the Turing TU116 GPU while the CMP 40HX is using a custom TU106 chip.

The higher-end NVIDIA CMP 50HX and CMP 90HX both have 10GB of VRAM, so it's presumed these will use Ampere GPUs and most likely the GA102 GPU. We should hopefully have the bigger picture once these new Crypto Mining Processors start floating out and into the wild.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.