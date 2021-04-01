All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

NVIDIA sells $30 million of CMP crypto GPUs to Bitcoin mining company

Hut 8 Mining Corp. buys $30 million of NVIDIA's new CMP mining cards, works out to 13,333 x GeForce RTX 3090s in hash rate power.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Apr 1 2021 8:06 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA's new CMP mining cards have a new customer with one of the biggest and oldest Bitcoin mining companies securing $30 million worth of the new CMP mining cards from NVIDIA.

NVIDIA sells $30 million of CMP crypto GPUs to Bitcoin mining company 02 | TweakTown.com

Hut 8 Mining Corp. will have the first batches of NVIDIA's new CMP mining cards arrive in May, with all of the GPUs expected to be installed and cranked up into mining Bitcoin by the summer. Hut 8's mining capacity will be expanded by 1600GH/s which is the same as around 13,333 x NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards when it comes to mining hash rate power (they do around 90-120MH/s each).

CEO Jaime Leverton explained: "The adoption and the development of applications interacting with various blockchain networks have never been stronger, opening many possibilities across a variety of industries. We are incredibly excited to have these high performance CMPs in our fleet. We believe mining with CMPs will open up new opportunities for Hut 8 and will allow us to continue to execute on our long- and short-term plans for increased and diversified revenue streams".

We don't know which of NVIDIA's new CMP mining GPUs that Hut 8 will be receiving, but with 1600GH/s of mining power on the way I'm sure they've chosen some super-fast mining GPUs to put into their crypto mining farms.

Buy at Amazon

EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming (24G-P5-3987-KR)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$3459.99
$3459.99$3498.99$3379.77
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/3/2021 at 2:13 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.