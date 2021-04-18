All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASUS CMP 30HX mining GPU spotted, packs RGB lighting for max crypto

ASUS includes some fancy ARGB lighting with its new CMP 30HX mining card: 2.7-slot, dual-fan card launches in May for around $800.

Published Sun, Apr 18 2021 7:48 PM CDT
We saw GIGABYTE's own NVIDIA CMP 30HX mining GPU -- and now it's time for ASUS to shine with its CMP30HX-6G mining GPU. Check it out:

ASUS is doing things a little differently with its CMP 30HX mining card: by adding ARGB lighting onto the card we have some RGB bling for when these things are crammed into Bitcoin mining rigs and crypto mining rigs across the world. Inside, ASUS has 6GB of GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit memory bus at 14Gbps, a single 8-pin PCIe power connector and we're sure to expect a Turing TU116-100 GPU.

We have a thicker 2.7-slot design with a dual-fan cooler, with ASUS set to charge around $800 for its new CMP 30HX mining card.

