Hubble celebrates Mothers Day with image of space that 'raised' stars

Hubble is officially celebrating Mother's Day, and for all the mothers out there, the space telescope has published an incredible image of a region of space.

Hubble says that the region of space is known as 30 Doradus. It's located 170,000 light-years from Earth and has been the birthplace of millions of young stars. Hubble goes on to say that 30 Doradus has "raised" these young stars and that it's one of the largest "visible star-forming site in a neighboring galaxy."

The image that Hubble has captured with its Wide Field Camera 3 and Advanced Camera for Surveys is roughly 650 light-years across. Hubble is able to look at individual stars, which allows astronomers to gather important information about the birth of the star and its evolution. 30 Doradus is described as a "star-forming factory", with any of the stars in the image being between 2 million to about 25 million years old. For more information on this story, check out this link here.