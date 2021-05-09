GIGABYTE's new AORUS 17X YD: Core i9-11980H + RTX 3080 with 16GB GDDR6

ASUS is readying its new ROG Zephyrus G16 and G17 gaming laptops powered by Intel's next-gen Tiger Lake-H mobile processors and now GIGABYTE's new AORUS 17X YD laptop has been teased.

GIGABYTE is preparing to launch multiple new gaming laptops in its AORUS, AERO, and G-Series families with Intel's latest Tiger Lake-H processor. The flagship AORUS 17X YD gaming laptop packs an unlocked Tiger Lake-H CPU in the form of the new Intel Core i9-11980H.

GPU wise we have NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Max-P with 16GB of GDDR6, the GPU has a TDP of up to 165W through Dynamic Boost. All of that CPU and GPU grunt is not used to that great appeal with GIGABYTE opting for a large 17.3-inch display but low 1080p 300Hz resolution. I hate saying that a 300 frames per second monitor is disappointing, but a 1440p 165Hz IPS panel would've been a much better choice here.

GIGABYTE gets all of this into a 3.75kg weight with the AORUS 17X YD. There's also the AORUS 17G range of gaming laptops, which I've got detailed here -- they pack the Core i7-11800H and offer 3 x GPU options instead.