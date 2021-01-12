All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 gaming laptops start at $1999, pack 16GB GDDR6

NVIDIA unveils its new GeForce RTX 30 series laptop GPUs, flagship GeForce RTX 3080 with 16GB of RAM laptops will start from $1999.

Published Tue, Jan 12 2021 7:02 PM CST
NVIDIA has made its new GeForce RTX 3080 16GB Mobility GPU official, with RTX 3080 mobile GPU-powered gaming laptops starting at $1999 to shake up the gaming laptop market in 2021. Check out the new GPUs:

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile GPU in Max-Q form will have a TGP of 80W, while the RTX 3080 Mobile GPU in Max-P form has a much larger TGP of 150W. We can expect GeForce RTX 3080 gaming laptops to start from $1999, but if you want all that Ampere grunt you'll be paying much more.

NVIDIA says that its new GeForce RTX 3080 gaming laptops are capable of 2560 x 1440 (1440p) gaming at over 100FPS on Ultra graphics -- keeping up with, and easily beating out anything the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles can do (albeit, at a much higher price -- but I guess a laptop has everything unlike a console where you also need to buy a TV, etc).

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 gaming laptops will arrive starting January 26, 2021.

