Intel teases new Tiger Lake-H mobile CPUs: 8C/16T @ 5GHz for Q2 2021

@anthony256
Published Thu, Mar 18 2021 10:25 PM CDT
Intel is unleashing its next-gen 11th Gen Core CPUs and while that is all happening, the company decided to unleash its new -- and first public demo of their new 11th Gen Core H-Series processors codenamed Tiger Lake-H.

We should be looking at Intel's new flagship Core i9-11980HK processor, with Intel teasing the 8-core, 16-thread CPU with GPU clocks of up to 5.0GHz. The 5GHz claim was confirmed by VP and GM of Intel, Roger Chandler, during his GDC Showcase 2021 event.

Inside, Intel is using its new Willow Cove architecture and its new 10nm fabrication process -- it is a worthy note here is that these new 11th Gen Core H-Series CPUs are the first non-14nm high-end CPUs from the company. Inside of the laptop on show was the new flagship -- yet named -- Core i9 Tiger Lake-H processor.

We have 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes that will provide laptop makers with the right tools to provide next-gen Ampere or RDNA 2-based GPUs -- hell, there's also the Intel Xe-HPG to think about -- as well as wicked-fast NVMe SSDs. Intel itself confirmed Tiger Lake-H and the rest of its brethren will launch in Q2 2021 -- which means we should hear more towards Computex 2021 in a few months time.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

