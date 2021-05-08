Here's how to watch Elon Musk host SNL from anywhere in the world

The Dogefather himself, or what the world knows as billionaire troll businessman Elon Musk, will be hosting Saturday Night Live tonight at 8:30 PT / 11:30PM ET -- but where can you watch it from anywhere in the world? Here's how.

I left the first paragraph but I had originally written a huge post about how to watch Saturday Night Live with Elon Musk hosting it with VPN recommendations and how to watch it in Australia, Canada, and the UK through various TV stations and online streaming services.

But then Elon Musk tweets out a link to a YouTube video, where NBC for the first time ever is making its stream of Saturday Night Live available to international users with an easy YouTube link. Yeah, it's that easy -- the stream goes live in 5 hours from now (at the time of writing) directly on YouTube to everyone around the world.

Frances Berwick from NBCU explained: "'SNL' is a global phenomenon and this livestream marks the first time audiences around the world will experience the show simultaneously along with the US. It's incredibly exciting to create this worldwide event with host Elon Musk and musical guest Miley Cyrus. We thank our international partners and YouTube for helping us make it happen".

I'm sitting here in Australia with that video ready to go while I work today on a Sunday morning (and it's Mother's Day here) so it will be interesting to see if Musk makes today Doge Day as well on SNL -- we only have a few more hours to wait now.

