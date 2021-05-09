AMD Radeon PRO W6800: workstation RDNA 2 GPU with 32GB GDDR6 teased

AMD's new Radeon PRO W6800 workstation card teased: RDNA 2 GPU with 32GB of GDDR6 with Infinity Cache is in the oven, on its way.

AMD is currently preparing its new Radeon PRO W6800 workstation graphics card, packing its Navi 21 GPU and a huge 32GB of GDDR6 memory.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

This is the first Navi 21-based graphics card with 32GB of memory, with the unreleased GPU found on UserBenchmark and noticed as the "AMD Radeon Pro W6800 32GB (1002 73A3, 1002 0E1E)". It might not seem like much, but this is seemingly the same card we saw just recently but with 16GB of GDDR6 at the time.

The new AMD Radeon PRO W6800 workstation graphics card packs the Navi 21 GLXL GPU which in the UserBenchmark scores sits somewhere between NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER and GeForce RTX 3070 graphic cards.

We don't know how much performance to expect out of the Radeon PRO W6800 workstation graphics card, but I doubt it's going to be a slouch. We should expect AMD to announce its new Radeon PRO workstation range of Big Navi-powered graphics cards at Computex 2021 which is right around the corner in a couple of weeks time.