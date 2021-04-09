All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

AMD's new Radeon PRO with Navi 21 GPU + 16GB GDDR6 memory spotted

AMD's next-gen Radeon PRO workstation graphics card teased, first blower-style Navi 2X card from AMD with a dual-slot design.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Apr 9 2021 8:32 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD is working on a next-gen Radeon PRO workstation graphics card, with a new leak teasing the first RDNA 2-powered workstation card. Check it out:

AMD's new Radeon PRO with Navi 21 GPU + 16GB GDDR6 memory spotted 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

We are being told from the new rumors that AMD's new Radeon PRO workstation card packs 16GB of GDDR6 memory -- just like the flagship Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards. One of the labels on the cards teases that this model we're being shown is the "Full Secure TT GLXL" model and the "TT" definitely doesn't stand for TweakTown... or does it?!

AMD is using a blower-style cooler here with a dual-slot design, which is different to the thicker dual-fan reference Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards. We should expect lowered GPU clocks on the Radeon PRO versus the Radeon RX gaming graphics cards, with under 250W TBP expected.

AMD's new Radeon PRO with Navi 21 GPU + 16GB GDDR6 memory spotted 03 | TweakTown.com

This is the back of the Navi 21-powered Radeon PRO workstation graphics card, with some tweaks to the PCB design -- AMD has moved some things around on the card -- with the Radeon RX 6800 XT reference card pictured below. We should expect the new Radeon PRO workstation graphics cards to be unveiled soon, to compete with NVIDIA's upcoming Ampere-based Quadro workstation graphics cards that should be unveiled at GTC 2021 this week.

AMD's new Radeon PRO with Navi 21 GPU + 16GB GDDR6 memory spotted 04 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

AMD Radeon Pro WX 7100 8GB (100-505826)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$929.95
$929.95$639.97$549.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/9/2021 at 4:14 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.