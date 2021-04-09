AMD's new Radeon PRO with Navi 21 GPU + 16GB GDDR6 memory spotted

AMD is working on a next-gen Radeon PRO workstation graphics card, with a new leak teasing the first RDNA 2-powered workstation card. Check it out:

We are being told from the new rumors that AMD's new Radeon PRO workstation card packs 16GB of GDDR6 memory -- just like the flagship Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards. One of the labels on the cards teases that this model we're being shown is the "Full Secure TT GLXL" model and the "TT" definitely doesn't stand for TweakTown... or does it?!

AMD is using a blower-style cooler here with a dual-slot design, which is different to the thicker dual-fan reference Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards. We should expect lowered GPU clocks on the Radeon PRO versus the Radeon RX gaming graphics cards, with under 250W TBP expected.

This is the back of the Navi 21-powered Radeon PRO workstation graphics card, with some tweaks to the PCB design -- AMD has moved some things around on the card -- with the Radeon RX 6800 XT reference card pictured below. We should expect the new Radeon PRO workstation graphics cards to be unveiled soon, to compete with NVIDIA's upcoming Ampere-based Quadro workstation graphics cards that should be unveiled at GTC 2021 this week.