PowerColor Radeon RX 6700 XT HELLHOUND Spectral White released

PowerColor unleashes its new Radeon RX 6700 XT HELLHOUND Spectral White graphic card, Big Navi looks great in its All White style.

Published Sat, May 8 2021 8:29 PM CDT
PowerColor revealed its Radeon RX 6700 XT HELLHOUND graphics card in March 2021, but now the company has unleashed the new Radeon RX 6700 XT HELLHOUND Spectral White. Check it out:

The new Radeon RX 6700 XT HELLHOUND Spectral White graphics card is pretty self-explanatory, with PowerColor making the whitest graphics card ever. The custom PCB is white which looks fantastic just from the preview pictures, but the fans and entire cooling shroud are also white.

This isn't just some "hey guys, we've made a white-themed graphic card" but more like "let's make the whitest graphics card that has ever been made".

PowerColor is using a triple-fan cooler with dual 100mm fans and a single 90mm fan smack back in the middle of the card, with 8+2 phase VRM and dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors. The card even rocks a white I/O bracket which I'm totally in love with.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

