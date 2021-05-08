PowerColor Radeon RX 6700 XT HELLHOUND Spectral White released

PowerColor unleashes its new Radeon RX 6700 XT HELLHOUND Spectral White graphic card, Big Navi looks great in its All White style.

PowerColor revealed its Radeon RX 6700 XT HELLHOUND graphics card in March 2021, but now the company has unleashed the new Radeon RX 6700 XT HELLHOUND Spectral White. Check it out:

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The new Radeon RX 6700 XT HELLHOUND Spectral White graphics card is pretty self-explanatory, with PowerColor making the whitest graphics card ever. The custom PCB is white which looks fantastic just from the preview pictures, but the fans and entire cooling shroud are also white.

This isn't just some "hey guys, we've made a white-themed graphic card" but more like "let's make the whitest graphics card that has ever been made".

PowerColor is using a triple-fan cooler with dual 100mm fans and a single 90mm fan smack back in the middle of the card, with 8+2 phase VRM and dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors. The card even rocks a white I/O bracket which I'm totally in love with.